Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

COST traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $260.94 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,495 shares of company stock worth $6,655,170 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

