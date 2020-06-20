Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

DRQ traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $29.42. 685,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,113. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $56.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.83 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 540,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

