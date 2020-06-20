Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 751,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,766,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,348,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

