EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jun 20th, 2020

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

