EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESYJY. Citigroup downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988. EASYJET PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

