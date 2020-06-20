Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

