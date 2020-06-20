Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 25.5% in June

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 50.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

EDUC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 10,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Educational Development’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

