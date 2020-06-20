Elysian Tops 1-Day Volume of $225,343.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $46,436.91 and approximately $225,343.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.05547855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013691 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004456 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.