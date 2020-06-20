Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.57.

Empire stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.73. 1,298,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Empire has a one year low of C$23.88 and a one year high of C$37.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

