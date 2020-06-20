Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.57.

TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.73. 1,298,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

