Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$35.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Empire from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.57.

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.73. 1,298,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.88 and a 52-week high of C$37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

