Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 30,497 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.30. 8,660,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,490. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

