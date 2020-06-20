Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 700.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,259 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.57. 182,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.