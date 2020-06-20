Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1,658.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 523,879 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,864,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.