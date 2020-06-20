Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.49 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,723.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 56,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,644,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,968,940. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $303.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

