Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 528.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,244. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

