EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.17.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 7,924,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,904. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

