Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0003

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $235,058.61 and approximately $5,305.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, CoinBene and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

