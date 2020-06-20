Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Essex Property Trust worth $71,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,934. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.93.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.