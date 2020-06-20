Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184,497 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 368,462 shares during the quarter. Euronav accounts for approximately 6.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 1.45% of Euronav worth $35,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,863,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 399,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $51,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EURN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,551. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.