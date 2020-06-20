Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Acquires C$12,600.00 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 648,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,346.47.

Shares of EXN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,940. The company has a market cap of $100.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$1.51.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXN. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective (up previously from C$1.00) on shares of Excellon Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

