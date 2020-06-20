Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,196 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,007. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

