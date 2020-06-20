Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.05. 4,366,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

