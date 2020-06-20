Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $176.04. 143,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,771. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.02. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.