Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.32. 2,293,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,117. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.70. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

