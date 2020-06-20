Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 156.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,632 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,992. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

