Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 49,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,999,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,987. The company has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.