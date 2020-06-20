Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,663 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 385.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $246.65. 10,321,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,263. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

