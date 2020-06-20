Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.40. The company had a trading volume of 149,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.59 and a 200-day moving average of $387.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

