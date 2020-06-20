Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.