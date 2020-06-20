Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,033 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

