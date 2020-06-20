Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCAU. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 114,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,061 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 173,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCAU traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.27. 2,728,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,725. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.