Financial Analysis: Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) versus Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and Ultra Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 5 4 2 0 1.73 Ultra Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extraction Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 960.04%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Ultra Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.05 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.75 Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18

Ultra Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Ultra Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11%

Risk and Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Ultra Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

