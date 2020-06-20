First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. CIBC decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.30.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,897. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -37.16.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

