Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 329,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

