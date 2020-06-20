FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 2,719,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

