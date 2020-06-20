FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 2,719,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.