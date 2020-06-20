Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $65.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.79.

FND stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. 1,463,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,940,579 shares of company stock valued at $302,455,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after buying an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after buying an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after buying an additional 299,619 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after buying an additional 191,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

