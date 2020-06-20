FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for about 3.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of FMC worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,513,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.