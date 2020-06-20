Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 1,614 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.25. 257,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $280.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

