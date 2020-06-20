Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 1,098 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,539. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.