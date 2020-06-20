Forbes J M & Co. LLP Invests $8 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000. Paypal comprises 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays increased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. 10,643,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,139. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $168.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.