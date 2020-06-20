Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.62. 716,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,835. The company has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

