Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

