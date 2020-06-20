Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 130,458 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130,458 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,580,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025,880. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.