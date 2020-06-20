Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 51,445 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51,445 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.56. 3,899,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,043. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.94. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

