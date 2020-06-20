Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of Fox Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. 578,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 112,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Fox Factory by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Fox Factory by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

