Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 18.28% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLKR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 4,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

