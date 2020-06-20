Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Front Yard Residential in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,881. The company has a market capitalization of $447.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.53. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Front Yard Residential news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rene Dittrich bought 4,800 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 896,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,951. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

