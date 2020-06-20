Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Stock Position Increased by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the quarter. Frontline comprises approximately 4.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 1.28% of Frontline worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,856,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Frontline by 217,430,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,309 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Frontline by 281.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,503,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 513,277 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

NYSE:FRO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Frontline Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.09 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 341.46%.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

