FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

FSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 1,925,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,298. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 315,721 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

