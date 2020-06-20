FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE FTSI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 120,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). FTS International had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. On average, analysts predict that FTS International will post -25.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTSI. Tudor Pickering cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of FTS International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FTS International by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the period.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

